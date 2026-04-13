Ron Johnson: Failures In Iran War Is Because Of Gun Control

Sen Ron Johnson went on ABC to try to explain away J Divan Vance's absolute failure at ending the Iran War. RoJo failed as badly as Vance did and ended up spewing a bunch of gobbledygook:

The Ayatollahs, even though they have been so degraded in terms of their capabilities, nobody thought this would be easy. They've been preparing for this for 47 years. They have multiple layers. They've got 200,000 people in the IRGC, 600,000 people in the Basij police force. They are brutal. By the way, this is exactly what nationwide gun control results in. The Iranian people are completely disarmed. It's going to be very difficult for them to rise up, so it's a very difficult situation. Now I hope, I hope that President Trump is successful in this, because if we could just imagine the world, if the ayatollahs, the brutal Iranian regime, is no longer in power. That's what we're trying to achieve.

Now for some inconvenient facts. President Obama struck a peace deal with Iran - a peace deal that was broken by Trump in his first term because he hates Obama that much. Then he started a war to distract from the Trumpstein files. So this 47-year war bullshit can stop. No one is buying it except for the lowest info MAGAts.

Secondly, what does gun control have to do with peace talks? Is the objective to end the war or to start a civil war in Iran? This is the kind of bullshit you end up with when you go in without an objective or a plan. Furthermore, even if the Iranian civilians were armed to the teeth, what does he think they can do that the US Armed Forces can't?

Lastly, why the hell is ABC giving putzes like RoJo free air time without even a token effort at pushing back against all the idiocy and lies? There sure are a helluva lot of people that need to go back to remedial journalism.