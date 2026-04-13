Wisconsin Candidate Blames Her Loss On Tornadoes

Maria Lazar, who lost her bid for Wisconsin Supreme Court by a 20-point margin, discussed the loss with some reporters.

First, Lazar bemoaned the fact that people focused on her being an election denier and a strict anti-abortionist rather than simply on experience and merit. I hate to break it to her, but it was based on merit, and she failed that test.

When pressed further on the issue, Lazar came up with a very unique excuse for her loss:

No, I don't think so. I think this was a race where we had incidents that happened — tornadoes, other things that happened — that just weren't leading towards a good opportunity for people in the state to get to know the candidates. And I think, maybe next race that they will ask for that. No, no, no — I think they will demand that. And when they do that, you will see a better race, better candidates, and you will see a better result.

Ach, no. The weather didn't hinder people from coming out to see Lazar. There have been lots of pictures of her at various Republican events. Lazar's problem is that she has the personality of wet cardboard and couldn't raise any money, and thus couldn't run many ads. Her bigger problem was that when people did get to see who she was and where she stood on issues like abortion, election integrity, and judicial integrity, they didn't like what they saw and went with the better candidate, Chris Taylor.

So, while the election was a blowout, it wasn't caused by a tornado.