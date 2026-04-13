Wisconsin Candidate Blames Her Loss On Tornadoes

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Maria Lazar blames her loss on tornadoes.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 13, 2026

Maria Lazar, who lost her bid for Wisconsin Supreme Court by a 20-point margin, discussed the loss with some reporters.

First, Lazar bemoaned the fact that people focused on her being an election denier and a strict anti-abortionist rather than simply on experience and merit. I hate to break it to her, but it was based on merit, and she failed that test.

When pressed further on the issue, Lazar came up with a very unique excuse for her loss:

No, I don't think so. I think this was a race where we had incidents that happened — tornadoes, other things that happened — that just weren't leading towards a good opportunity for people in the state to get to know the candidates. And I think, maybe next race that they will ask for that. No, no, no — I think they will demand that. And when they do that, you will see a better race, better candidates, and you will see a better result.

Ach, no. The weather didn't hinder people from coming out to see Lazar. There have been lots of pictures of her at various Republican events. Lazar's problem is that she has the personality of wet cardboard and couldn't raise any money, and thus couldn't run many ads. Her bigger problem was that when people did get to see who she was and where she stood on issues like abortion, election integrity, and judicial integrity, they didn't like what they saw and went with the better candidate, Chris Taylor.

So, while the election was a blowout, it wasn't caused by a tornado.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon