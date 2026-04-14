Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Queen performs, We Will Rock You. The assorted fascists and strongmen got rocked over the weekend, including ours and Russia's.

The Dean's Report: Orban's loss in Hungary gives us a Playbook to Crush MAGA!!

Hullabaloo: Machiavellianism Among Friends.

Adventus: THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion: Preznit Fuckwit depicts himself as Jesus, and MAGA actually melts down.

Bonus Track: From The Office of Beth Matthews: Why So Many Control Rooms Were Seafoam Green. The more you know, right?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).