Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Winners and Losers Got Rocked
By TengrainApril 14, 2026

Above, Queen performs, We Will Rock You. The assorted fascists and strongmen got rocked over the weekend, including ours and Russia's.

The Dean's Report: Orban's loss in Hungary gives us a Playbook to Crush MAGA!!

Hullabaloo: Machiavellianism Among Friends.

Adventus: THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion: Preznit Fuckwit depicts himself as Jesus, and MAGA actually melts down.

Bonus Track: From The Office of Beth Matthews: Why So Many Control Rooms Were Seafoam Green. The more you know, right?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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