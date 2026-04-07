Fox Host Comes Up With Dumbest Excuse Yet For Why Trump Can't 'Have A Problem With Women'

Fox's Cheryl Casone sounded a whole lot like racists who pretend they can't be racist because they've got a Black friend with this nonsense on why Trump supposedly can't be a misogynist.

The crew on this Monday's Outnumbered went nuts over California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer criticizing the firing of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, and of course they only played a small portion of her comments on Instagram so they could attack it with no context.

Here's the full context of what she said from The Independent:

In an Instagram video posted Saturday, Jennifer Siebel Newsom began by setting out that she was “no fan” of Bondi and Noem, who recently became the first Cabinet members of Trump’s second administration to receive the boot. [...] Bondi was fired as Trump’s Attorney General last week, while Noem was given her marching orders from the Department of Homeland Security last month following a disastrous performance during congressional hearings. “The conservative women that Trump handpicks who align themselves with an agenda that controls women, restricting our rights, limiting our autonomy... is only in service of men,” said Newsom, who is the founder of a gender rights non-profit. “There's a familiar pattern here,” the mom-of-four continued. “Women are brought in, packaged Mar-a-Lago style, and lifted up as long as they commit to wholeheartedly serve the interests of the patriarch at the top.” [...] “When you align yourself with that value system, with a leader who has publicly devalued women, degraded them, and been found liable of abusing women,” Newsom continued. “Well, guess what? You're going to be the first to go.” “Your power is only temporary, and ultimately they will come for you. That's the unfortunate truth for all women,” Newsom added. “No woman is safe in Trump's Republican Party unless she has enough wealth or the ability to buy her own job security and safety.” Newsom concluded her take by summarizing that there is a “war on all women” regardless of their political affiliation.

Of course, that had the crew on the curvy couch's hair on fire, and led to this lame response from Casone:

But if President Trump's got a problem with women, then why is Suzy Wiles this chief of staff? I'm just asking.

Xitter users had thoughts.

Having one woman in the room doesn’t erase a lifetime of misogyny. It just means he found someone willing to tolerate it.



MAGAs are stupid. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 6, 2026

Female Fox News hosts looking for their dignity in a dumpster once again... pic.twitter.com/DsHoSkxRKo — Mike T (@t95764151) April 6, 2026

The lady he’s forcing to keep working as she battles cancer?



🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026