Is This Mike Johnson During An Open Mic Night?

The worst Speaker in history is claiming Republicans are the only adults in Congress/
By John AmatoApril 29, 2026

During an interview with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax, Rep. Mike Johnson appealed to voters in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections by claiming Republicans are the real adults in Congress because Democrats criticize Donald Trump.

I kid you not. I thought he was trying to be funny.

JOHNSON: They have full-on Trump derangement syndrome, okay, and it informs how they see the world and how they react and how irresponsible they are now is on full display for the whole country.

I hope voters remember this in the fall.

You got to keep the grown-ups in charge, and that's the Republicans.

Grown-ups?

Johnson's Congress has been the most ineffective, and useless Republican-led House in modern history. They've abdicated their duty as a co-equal branch of government and have never challenged or performed any oversight on Trump or his administration.

This is obviously the only case Jebus Johnson can make in support of Republicans in November.

Republicans don't have a leg to stand on, especially after they passed the big ugly bill, which caused massive cuts to Medicaid to give tax cuts to the rich and refused to extend ACA subsidies, causing doubled and tripled average healthcare costs for many.

(h/t atrupar)

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