Musk Dodging Testimony In ‘Random’ $1M Giveaway Fraud Case

Remember when Elon Musk offered to give away one million dollars “randomly” to people who gave their support – and contact information – to his America PAC? Like so many Musk’s utterings, that was a big, fat lie.

The 18 million-dollar “winners” were not picked at random. “They were selected because they’d be good spokespeople for the conservative political action committee, Austin American-Statesman noted. “In a February deposition, America PAC Director Chris Young said he picked the recipients based on a series of criteria and that the giveaway was no sweepstakes’ and had ‘no winners.’

Attorneys for plaintiffs in two, separate potential class action suits in Austin have asked a judge to force Musk to answer questions, under oath, in a deposition, and to force his political action committee to release unredacted documents. The plaintiffs accuse Musk and his PAC of duping supporters into giving up valuable personal information for free.

The value of such information “is illustrated by the fact America PAC committed to paying at least $47 per referral to its petition supporting the First and Second amendments,” the Statesman said. “Depending on how large it grew, they could have spent millions.” Musk and his PAC were sued last year, in Pennsylvania, for not having made those payments.

Just like Musk’s on-and-off bestie in the White House seems desperate to cover up Jeffrey Epstein evidence, Musk is going to great lengths to avoid having to speak under oath about his obvious scam.

Musk is throwing his America PAC director under the bus in his attempt to wriggle out of testifying. “Downplaying Musk’s role, his attorneys say PAC Director Young has all the answers plaintiffs could need: he selected the winners and the criteria,” the Statesman reported. Yet, in written responses filed with the court, Musk’s own attorneys acknowledged "He funded and helped found the Austin-based political action committee in May 2024,” and "has provided high-level strategic input,” the Statesman further reported.

While they are at it, I hope the plaintiffs’ attorneys ask for proof Musk is a legitimate American citizen because there’s solid evidence he is not.