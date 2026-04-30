GOP Won't Protect Schoolkids From Guns, But Demand $400 Million To Protect Trump

Republicans have been doing their best to turn Trump's insane vanity project after he destroyed the East Wing of the White House as now one of national security after the White House Correspondents Dinner.

What about the national security need to protect our schoolchildren and college students of all ages from the scourge of gun massacres?

Republicans shrug, twiddle their fingers, and offer hopes and prayers for the over 500 kids murdered in the last two decades.

This is outrageous.

Rand Paul is now introducing a bill to get the asinine ballroom built and is proposing no federal funds will be used. That's counter to Lindsey Graham's demand.

The ballroom project is on hold by a federal judge so why exactly is Rand offering up this bill?

I doubt the White House has the funds from Trump or his donor friends to complete the job at hand, but that's beside the point.

Melanie D'Arrigo is completely right.

Why is it never, “What can we do to protect” kids from school shootings, from Republicans?



Just always, “What can we do to protect” the corrupt oligarchs? https://t.co/Dq2aedWhYJ — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 29, 2026

Another moronic Republican proposal to deal with gun massacres is to put armed guards in every freaking school in the country.

These fuckwads care more about AR-15s than seven year-old elementary children. Let Trump propose strict gun laws protecting our future generations first before any mention of a ballroom.

This ballroom should never see the light of day, or the cover of night.