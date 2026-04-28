Trump Promised Private Money For Ballroom. Now It's $400M From You.

In mid-April, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from doing any above-ground renovation and construction for his new ballroom after he unceremoniously destroyed the east wing of the White House.

Months before a judge halted Trump's obsession, the cockwobbler told the American public multiple times that the roughly 400 million dollars required to renovate the structure would be fully funded by himself and his donor allies.

TRUMP: This is an interior shot of the ballroom. I think there'll be nothing like it. And it's being paid for 100% by me and some friends of mine donors to it. The government's paying absolutely nothing.

With nary a whisper, how has the funding for Trump's destruction of the East Wing shifted from himself and his donors to the taxpayers? Trump would never stick his hand in his pocket, so his promise was ridiculous, but after getting millions from Jeff Bezos for a hideous Melania movie, I'm sure he thought he'd bully his donors for the cash.

With Trump's poll numbers and approval ratings so low, it's not a surprise that the MAGA donor class would not fund this ridiculous endeavor.

However, the Trump administration is always ready for some propaganda. As soon as the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident finished, they immediately sent out talking points to the media accomplices and their congressional allies about funding the ballroom.

GRAHAM: If you don't think $400 million of taxpayer money is a good investment to create a secure facility at the White House where the President of the United States, the Vice President, the Cabinet, and people from the public can come and, you know, have a meal and gather without what happened Saturday, then I disagree.



This is the number one job of the federal government is national security. The number one job of national security, I think, would be to protect the Commander-in-Chief and to have infrastructure under the ballroom that is very national security centric.

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Trump and his family have grifted billions of dollars while he occupied the White House, and he could easily pay for all the renovations himself.

Claiming the ballroom is now necessary for national security is as ridiculous as Trump claiming he ended 10 wars.

Will the media do its job and demand Trump explain why he's no longer paying for the ballroom construction?