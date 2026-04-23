Senator Claims Bombing Iran Makes Trump 'President Of Peace'

Retiring Sen. Joni Ernst claimed that by suffocating, strangling, and bombing Iran, Donald Trump is the president of peace.

The senator joined MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps in US-Iranian peace talks since Trump has extended the ceasefire.

MARIA: Well the president wrote on Truth Social, Iran is losing $500 million a day as the strait remains closed, calling the regime, quote, starving for cash. The treasury is going to impose new sanctions on 14 companies and individuals who have helped Iran obtain weapons, including entities based in Iran, Turkey and the UAE.

What are your thoughts on next steps here, what the U.S. can do to get Iran to agree to these terms?

ERNST: Maria, we continue to put the pressure on Iran, and they do feel it economically.

We have our military might at the beck and call of the president right now, and we will maintain this ceasefire as long as we possibly can.

Now the Iranians, you know, we know, you can't trust them any further than you can throw them.

But the president is intent on peace. He is the president of peace.

And so we will maintain that pressure economically.

It will have an impact. We will just continue to strangle out the IRGC, which will disallow them from funding any terrorist proxies and moving on our own military and Israel.

So incredibly important that we continue with the stranglehold.