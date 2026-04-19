Trump’s Audacity Level: Suing The IRS For $10B Because His Tax Dodging Went Public

What a disgrace
Trump’s Audacity Level: Suing The IRS For $10B Because His Tax Dodging Went Public
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardApril 19, 2026

Donald J. Trump — the guy who spent years screaming “I’m under audit!” like a broken record while refusing to release his own tax returns — is now suing the IRS for $10 billion (that’s taxpayer money, you guys, our money) because some contractor leaked his returns back in 2018-2020. The president's own tax office signaled they would settle a lawsuit with him, 9 News reports.

This is perfect after Americans just filed their taxes, since Trump’s leaked returns showed that the overprivileged grifter paid next to nothing in taxes some years, lost a fuck-ton on his “genius” businesses, and generally made him look less like a billionaire mogul and more like a walking tax-loss harvesting machine.

The lawsuit’s bizarro math? Attorneys for Trump argued that the unauthorized release of his tax returns constitutes a separate legal violation for every person who viewed the leaked information. So — $10 billion in damages. According to Team Trump, the public finally seeing the actual numbers behind the golden toilet empire, is worthy of robbing $10 billion from taxpayers. Stop the steal, anyone?

And now he’s in settlement talks with the IRS (the agency he controls) while casually telling everyone the lawsuit’s “essentially already won” and he might “donate it to charity” (we’ve heard that one before). It’s similar to watching a man sue his own mirror for emotional distress after it showed him with bed hair, then demanding the mirror’s owner pay him billions to make it go away. The sheer balls on this: getting caught with your financial pants down, then demanding the government write you a ten-figure check because the peasants saw it.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a bill to stop Trump from profiting from suing his own agency, calling it illegal.

Right out in the open, Donald Trump is suing his own IRS to try to steal $10 BILLION taxpayer dollars.

I just introduced a bill that would make this theft ILLEGAL.

Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 2026-04-17T19:28:33.382Z

It's a family affair: Two of Trump's failsons sued the IRS with their daddy. This is a fucking disgrace.

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