A Truth Social Presidential Meltdown: SCOTUS 'Will Cost America Its DIGNITY!'

Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social this morning to air his grievances that the Supreme Court won't simply rubber-stamp whatever the fuck he wants. Beyond his policy grievances over tariffs and birthright citizenship, Trump's post revealed an all too familiar pattern — deploying the "low IQ" insult against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a phrase he has consistently and specifically aimed at Black women.

But he saved some of his morning wrath for conservative justices, too, in his lengthy, grammatically error-filled post that, of course, contained lies.

"How can the Democrats not like how the U.S. Supreme Court votes," he wrote. "The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, NEVER failing to wander from the warped and perverse policies, ideas, and cases put before them."

"They ALWAYS vote as a group, or BLOCK, even that new, Low IQ person, that somehow found her way to the bench (Sleepy Joe!)," he said of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. "The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win, like a 159 Billion Dollar pile of cash on a completely ridiculous Tariff decision, and nasty, one sided questions on the country destroying subject of Birthright Citizenship, something which virtually NO OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD IS STUPID ENOUGH TO ALLOW."

Well, that would be news to the around 30-35 countries that have birthright citizenship.

"It was meant for the babies of slaves, not for the babies of Chinese Billionaires," he continued. "No, certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for. Handing over 159 Billion Dollars in Tariff refunds to people who have been Ripping Off our Country for years, is unexplainable. One little sentence would have stoped this record setting payment from having to be made. It is a travesty!"

"Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents," he added. "If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will be even worse, if that’s possible. It will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY! No, the Radical Left Democrats don’t need to “Pack the Court,” it’s already Packed! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Oh, shut the fuck up, and go back to bed, grandpa. He must be big mad at his own pick, Justice Gorsuch, who made a fool out of top Trump lawyer John Sauer. Sauer came to the Supreme Court early this month wholly unprepared. As we noted at the time, Gorsuch, who has a strong record of supporting Native American sovereignty and land rights, asked Sauer, “Do you think Native Americans today are birthright citizens under your test and under your friend's test?”

Easy question, you'd think, but Sauer blew it. Also, what is "stoped"? He is a 79-year-old cankled man with the mind of a 7-year-old psychopath.