Turns Out Even The GOP Thinks Trump's Election Obsession Is Getting Old

Senate Republicans have pushed the SAVE America Act to the back burner, saying it's not a priority given the ongoing Iran war and economic concerns. Leadership had to pull the bill from the Senate floor this week to focus on passing the budget resolution. This move essentially killed the momentum of a measure Trump had heavily promoted, despite a prolonged push by conservative members and outside voices to keep it alive. And we're very sad about Trump taking another L. Bummer.

While many Republicans support the bill in principle, a number quietly welcomed its withdrawal from the floor, as the Senate has more urgent business to attend to, according to NOTUS. They also think the aggressive lobbying campaign spearheaded by Sen. Mike Lee and his conservative allies did more harm than good. With the midterms now just six months away, members are largely ready to put the whole thing behind them.

“They’ve convinced themselves that the longer it hangs around, the more popular it gets. The reality is — I’m quite certain they haven’t gained a single vote, and may have lost a few with time,” one Senate Republican told the outlet. “There’s some things that aren’t possible, and this is one of them.”

“When put in a lineup of the top 100 things people are thinking about every day, it doesn’t get very high on the list,” the senator continued. “We’re spending a lot of the precious resource of time and energy on something that’s not top-of-mind awareness to voters.”

Via NOTUS:

Adding to the calculus is what Senate Majority Leader John Thune and others have indicated in the past: that there is no path for the bill to pass. Lee and conservatives have been loudly beating the drums for months for the chamber to scrap the 60-vote requirement in favor of a “talking filibuster,” a tactic that requires senators to talk continuously in order to block or delay a vote. That idea does not have anywhere close to enough support. That was shown to be the case in the wee hours of Thursday morning when four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis — sided with Democrats on an amendment that would have added parts of the voting bill to the narrow border-security measure Republican leaders are trying to pass via budget reconciliation. All four are staunch filibuster supporters and are against watering it down to deal with the voting bill.

Lee's social media antics have grown tiresome with his colleagues.

“It’s gotten to the point of being beyond annoying. They’re just sad,” one Senate Republican told the outlet. “First of all, how do you have the time to do all of this? And how is this a priority in a serious institution of intellects discussing big stuff?”

Late last month, Trump threatened Republicans who would not pass his conservative wet dream, while bootlicking Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson spewed out bald-faced lies to the American people.

What is true is that food prices are unaffordable. Gas prices have skyrocketed due to Trump's chosen war with Iran. And Americans are facing a health care crisis. Work on that, fellas, instead of performance art for a nonexistent problem. And now there's the war, costing taxpayers (hey, that's us!) $1 billion to $2 billion per day.