We Endorsed A Felon For Congress (Fewer Felonies Than Trump)

Lev Parnas joined AMPED UP to drop some Breaking News bombs: Trump is quietly positioning Ron DeSantis to replace Todd Blanche as attorney general after the midterms.

Parnas—who introduced Trump to DeSantis years ago and brokered the endorsement that launched DeSantis’ political career—laid out a timeline, motivations, and DeSantis’s lifelong ambition to use everything as a stepping stone to the White House...and his white booties as a stepping stone to pretending he’s taller than a Keebler Elf.

Lev also revealed Pam Bondi defied her congressional subpoena. Trump is laughing about it—and let’s face it, Trump’s closer each day to an unhinged Joker, as his dictator pals get crushed, he threatens nuclear war, and perhaps chugs Drano..at least by the look of it—and the DOJ has no intention of prosecuting her contempt.

Because accountability is a word this administration doesn’t recognize. And corporate media...well they're a f-ing joke. Parnas explained that Kushner and Witkoff aren’t representing the U.S. in the Iran negotiations—but Netanyahu and Putin, respectively, with MBS brokering the intros that go back to 2017.

Much more from Lev Parnas, former Trump associate, reformed former felon, candidate for Congress, and a man now dedicated to fighting for justice.