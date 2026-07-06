Ingraham, Lee Get More Egg On Their Faces

Sen Mike Lee and Fox personality Laura Ingraham claimed Patriot Front was Antifa. They were so good that they even fooled the Patriot Front founder. Oops!
Ingraham, Lee Get More Egg On Their Faces
Credit: Twitter
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 6, 2026

Karoli reported how Sen Mike Lee and Fox personality Laura Ingraham had spent an entire day trying to portray the white supremacist group Patriot Front as a bunch of Antifa cosplaying as white supremacists. Apparently, they felt that being white supremacists themselves made them the experts on identifying other white supremacists. Or something like that.

What Lee and Ingraham didn't mention is that these clever Antifa agents were so convincing, they tricked even Thomas Rousseau, the founder of Patriot Front, who led them marching all over Washington, DC.

There is something else that I'm curious about, however. Lee said that "real patriots" don't wear masks on their faces:

screenshot_2026-07-05_171657

Does that mean Lee thinks ICEtapo stormtroopers are actually Antifa also?

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