Ingraham, Lee Get More Egg On Their Faces

Karoli reported how Sen Mike Lee and Fox personality Laura Ingraham had spent an entire day trying to portray the white supremacist group Patriot Front as a bunch of Antifa cosplaying as white supremacists. Apparently, they felt that being white supremacists themselves made them the experts on identifying other white supremacists. Or something like that.

What Lee and Ingraham didn't mention is that these clever Antifa agents were so convincing, they tricked even Thomas Rousseau, the founder of Patriot Front, who led them marching all over Washington, DC.

.@SenMikeLee and Fox News host @IngrahamAngle both claimed the Patriot Affront march through DC on the Fourth of July was really an Antifa rouse.



That’s interesting. So Antifa dressed up in Patriot Affront uniforms and tricked the founder of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau, to… pic.twitter.com/pwkKhvx3eg — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) July 5, 2026

There is something else that I'm curious about, however. Lee said that "real patriots" don't wear masks on their faces:

Does that mean Lee thinks ICEtapo stormtroopers are actually Antifa also?