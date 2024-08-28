The 'Let The Felon Speak' Tactic Is Working

We've all seen the empty seats at Trump rallies, attendees leaving early, and audience members yawning as their hero incoherently rambles on about windmills and sharks.

MSNBC’s Katie Phang said that Trump’s rallies look like they aren't impressing the felonious former President's supporters.

Phang pointed out that one Trump supporter who left a rally early told The Guardian that she wouldn’t vote for him in 2024.

“I voted for him in 2016 and had a Trump flag in the front yard. I voted for him again in 2020 but didn’t put the flag out that time. I’ve been thinking of voting for him again because Biden’s been so bad for the economy and Kamala won’t be any better. But after listening to that, I’m actually afraid of Trump being President again. I don’t know what he was talking about half the time. Perhaps he was always like that but he seems worse, more unstable.”

Phang noted several of Trump's insane ramblings, like claiming that he's "much better looking" than Kamala Harris, and other bizarre remarks.

“He’s always been deluded, incoherent, mean-spirited, dishonest, and impulsive," Phang said. "That’s just who Trump is. But as he ages and struggles to find his footing in a transformed race, Trump’s getting even, shall I say, Trumpier.”

Keep talking, Donald. Maybe hold more rallies and speak to Dr. Phil again. That went splendidly last night (wink wink).