Will Catholic Bishops Excommunicate JD Vance From The Church?

Bishop James Massa, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine just issued a blistering rebuke against JD Vance's ridiculous attacks on Pope Leo.

Vance criticized the Vicar of Christ by trying to justify Trump's aggressive waging of war against Iran as if the US was under assault from Japan, Italy and Germany during WWII.

To the Catholic church, Trump's Iran war is unjust.

“For over a thousand years, the Catholic Church has taught just war theory and it is that long tradition the Holy Father carefully references in his comments on war. A constant tenet of that thousand-year tradition is a nation can only legitimately take up the sword ‘in self-defense, once all peace efforts have failed’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 2308). That is, to be a just war it must be a defense against another who actively wages war, which is what the Holy Father actually said: ‘He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.’ “When Pope Leo XIV speaks as supreme pastor of the universal Church, he is not merely offering opinions on theology, he is preaching the Gospel and exercising his ministry as the Vicar of Christ. The consistent teaching of the Church is insistent that all people of good will must pray and work toward lasting peace while avoiding the evils and injustices that accompany all wars.”

I was waiting for the Conference of Bishops to weigh in on Vance's despicable comments.

The Pope wouldn't stoop as low as JD Vance and Trump, but Catholic bishops also have the power to excommunicate Catholics for their indiscretions.

While they can't stop a person from practicing the religion, the consequences are the person cannot receive the Eucharist, confession, or other sacraments. They cannot receive Communion or take an active role during services and you are are deprived of Catholic burial rites, unless they repent before death.

This would be devastating to JD Vance, since he converted in 2019.

Vance and Trump believe they are above everybody, including The Pope. Vance wouldn't go as far as depicting himself as Jesus Christ, but by scolding the Pontiff, he's claiming to have the moral high ground.

Father James Martin also weighed in on Vance, and it ain't pretty.