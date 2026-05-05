Amazon Turns Logistics Into A New Business, Up Against UPS And FedEx

I'm sure it will be great for consumers, right?
By Susie MadrakMay 5, 2026

Amazon has opened its entire logistics network to outside companies — sending shares of UPS and FedEx tumbling and marking the latest example of the tech giant under CEO Andy Jassy turning its internal capabilities into products and services for sale.

Does this smell just a little bit like, I dunno, the beginnings of an illegal monopoly? Or maybe it's because I'm a Democrat, and thus paranoid.

Amazon Supply Chain Services, announced Monday morning, brings together the company’s freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping operations into a single offering available to any business, regardless of whether they sell on Amazon’s marketplace.

Initial customers include Procter & Gamble, which is using Amazon’s freight network to transport raw materials; 3M, which is using it to move products to distribution centers; Lands’ End, which is fulfilling orders across sales channels from Amazon’s warehouses; and American Eagle Outfitters, which is using Amazon’s parcel service for last-mile delivery.

The service can fulfill orders placed through platforms that compete with Amazon’s own marketplace, including Walmart, Shopify, TikTok, and others.

Amazon opens up its logistics network to other businesses in growth push reut.rs/4uvcDF5

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2026-05-04T15:40:22Z

Amazon opens up its global logistics network to all businesses

Aisha Malik (@aishamalik.bsky.social) 2026-05-04T18:48:21.000Z

Uber and Amazon were pioneers here, with the contractor-based gig economy and tech-enabled union busting to ensure workers were paid less and had a hard time pushing back.

Talk of basic income distracted from the responses needed to the real problem.

disconnect.blog/sacrifice-yo...

Paris Marx (@parismarx.com) 2026-04-21T14:49:55.050Z

Shares of UPS dropped nearly 10% and FedEx fell more than 9% in trading early Monday. Amazon’s stock rose slightly. Amazon had already surpassed both carriers to become the nation’s largest parcel shipper by volume, according to parcel-analytics firm ShipMatrix.

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