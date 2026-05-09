Jim Acosta Trolls Trump And Jesse Watters At The Same Time

Jim Acosta had made a video about Trump's ridiculous plan to give a multi-million-dollar no-bid contract to a friend to paint the Reflecting Pool. This, in turn, caused Jesse Watters to have a meltdown and accuse Acosta of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome," or, in plain English, good taste and common sense.

This prompted Acosta to make a video taking viewers on a tour of Trump's greatest follies when it comes to ruining Washington's most famous landmarks.

Acosta started with the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which Trump wants to slap white paint over the famous stone facade in an apparent tribute to his belief in white supremacy.

Acosta quickly moved on to Trump's Arch de Trump, a giant monstrosity that would dwarf the entrance to Arlington Park and be an overall eyesore. Acosta mentioned that this fact is pissing off the veterans, not that Trump gives a damn what they think.

In the best part, Acosta returned to the Reflecting Pool and replayed Watters' temper tantrum over his first video. Acosta turned up the heat with this burn, "Jesse, don't you realize that in like a few months, all the pollen and the leaves and the birds pooping in it and the ducks and so on, it's just going to go back to looking the same way it was before he spent millions of dollars on all of this?"

Acosta also touched base on the Kennedy Center - "people don't want to come to this place anymore" - and the Institute of Peace, which Trump also wants to deface by putting his name on there despite starting a war in Iran.

Acosta ended the Trump Tour of Shame at the Trumpstein Ballroom, which went from costing $250 million that donors would pay for to a one billion dollar bill for taxpayers.

All this to appease a man with an overinflated ego. The only thing that is bigger is what it's going to cost to get rid of all these eyesores.