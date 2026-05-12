John Fetterman Guffaws Over Trump's 'Quiet Piggy' Remark

John Fetterman talks about politics being a game of "addition, not subtraction," but continues to subtract from his own base because (as PA state rep and 3rd district congressional candidate Chris Rabb puts it, "he's an asshole."

And he's too stupid to understand how offensive women find the way Trump talks down to female reporters.

Meanwhile, here he is on Fox News, talking about how the Democratic party is "anti-men."

-- Calls $1B for Trump's bunker ballroom "couch money" while his constituents are struggling to pay for health insurance. (That's right, John, remind us that you were living off an allowance from your rich Republican father when you ran for office.)

But Fetterman is still popular with Democrats in Western Pennsylvania. Depending on what the field looks like, retaining Fetterman might be the smartest thing -- even if it kills me to say it.