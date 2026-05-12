John Fetterman Guffaws Over Trump's 'Quiet Piggy' Remark

It needs to be said: My senator is a real asshole.
By Susie MadrakMay 12, 2026

John Fetterman talks about politics being a game of "addition, not subtraction," but continues to subtract from his own base because (as PA state rep and 3rd district congressional candidate Chris Rabb puts it, "he's an asshole."

And he's too stupid to understand how offensive women find the way Trump talks down to female reporters.

Meanwhile, here he is on Fox News, talking about how the Democratic party is "anti-men."

-- Calls $1B for Trump's bunker ballroom "couch money" while his constituents are struggling to pay for health insurance. (That's right, John, remind us that you were living off an allowance from your rich Republican father when you ran for office.)

But Fetterman is still popular with Democrats in Western Pennsylvania. Depending on what the field looks like, retaining Fetterman might be the smartest thing -- even if it kills me to say it.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon