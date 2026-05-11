Kevin Gonzales, 18, Dies One Day After Reunion With Parents

The cruelty of brutal ICE policies hit especially hard on Mother's Day for this teen.
By Susie MadrakMay 11, 2026

An Chicago teen battling terminal cancer has died, just one day after being reunited with his parents following their release from U.S. immigration custody.

Kevin Gonzalez's aunt and brother confirmed his death to NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago late Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this week, NBC Chicago reported an immigration judge had ordered the expedited release of Gonzalez’s parents so they could reunite with him in Mexico.

Kevin, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. The cancer later spread to his stomach and lungs, and doctors said treatment was no longer viable. Following his diagnosis, Kevin's parents had attempted to cross the border, but they were taken into custody by ICE agents in Arizona.

This week, Kevin had issued a public plea for his parents to be released from custody so they could travel to Mexico to be by his side as he battles the terminal illness, and on Saturday they were reunited in an emotional moment in Durango.

One story, writ large. Just another family ripped apart by our cruel immigration policies. I'm glad you at least got to see your mom on Mother's Day, Kevin.

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