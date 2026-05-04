Once Again, Sean Duffy Is Making American Airlines Safer!

The driver of a delivery truck had only minor injuries after his tractor trailer was struck by a passenger jet landing in New Jersey’s busy Newark airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

New Jersey state police said a landing tire and the underside of a United Airlines plane arriving from Venice, Italy, hit the truck in question. The Boeing 767 aircraft also clipped a light pole, which in turn struck a Jeep.

Only the delivery truck driver, identified as Warren Boardley, was injured – with what were described as cuts from broken glass to his arm and forearm. He was treated at a hospital and discharged, according to the airport’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Boardley was on the New Jersey Turnpike driving an H&S truck loaded with bread products to a depot at the Newark airport when Sunday’s collision occurred.

Sean Duffy claims "we have the safest skies in the world here in the US" alongside B roll of the latest near catastrophe yesterday at Newark Airport pic.twitter.com/NLWucVaLWI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2026