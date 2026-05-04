Once Again, Sean Duffy Is Making American Airlines Safer!

Planes aiming for one of the Newark airport’s main runways have to sail low over multiple lanes of traffic on the turnpike, which is a part of Interstate 95.
By Susie MadrakMay 4, 2026

The driver of a delivery truck had only minor injuries after his tractor trailer was struck by a passenger jet landing in New Jersey’s busy Newark airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

New Jersey state police said a landing tire and the underside of a United Airlines plane arriving from Venice, Italy, hit the truck in question. The Boeing 767 aircraft also clipped a light pole, which in turn struck a Jeep.

Only the delivery truck driver, identified as Warren Boardley, was injured – with what were described as cuts from broken glass to his arm and forearm. He was treated at a hospital and discharged, according to the airport’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Boardley was on the New Jersey Turnpike driving an H&S truck loaded with bread products to a depot at the Newark airport when Sunday’s collision occurred.

Sean Duffy claimed the U.S. has “the safest skies in the world” as Fox News played footage of the latest air travel near-miss to take place under his watch.

The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2026-05-04T17:05:10.051Z

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