Trump's Ballroom Grift & The RW Influencer Revolt

Yes, very serious issues were discussed. But serious issues are always discussed on Amped Up. Sometimes, we have to laugh so we don’t cry, and this was one of those moments. If you’ve never seen Shuster fully off a leash, he could’ve added an Emmy for Best Comedy Performance on a Live to the one he got as an MSNBC anchor.

Underneath the laughs was something real. Bob discussed the Trump-ballroom shakedown—Chuck Grassley quietly tacking $1 billion in “security” onto a DHS bill as 20 million Americans lose ACA subsidies, after 4.3 million families lost their SNAP benefits, and the predator class cheats, steals and does whatever it takes to protect their power.

The convo ran thru Trump’s increasingly visible cognitive collapse, GOP cowardice, the RW influencer rebellion splitting MAGA (Megyn Kelly, Tucker, Alex Jones, MTG), the Suicide Squad cabinet, the Rubio “taint” question, and the most ruthless Chuck Grassley take you’ll hear from Cliff, including that he’s the only sitting senator who voted against...

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