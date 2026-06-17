GOP Senator Somehow Blames Biden For Alleged White House UFC Terror Plot

Alabama GOP Sen. Katie Britt appeared on Newsmax and absurdly went from Biden's borders straight to "Democrat rhetoric" and "Trump derangement syndrome" in about 30 seconds flat before blaming the alleged White House terror plot on the former president while offering zero evidence to back up her wild-eyed claim.

Britt somehow claimed that Biden's border policies were responsible for the plot. Which is quite a stretch given that the suspects are named Tycen Proper (Ohio), Bryan Omar Roa (California), Michael Alan Thomas (California), Daniel Eskridge (Missouri), and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez (Nebraska). Domestic actors, not border crossers.

"First, let's start with the positive, and that is thank you to President Trump for making sure that we can celebrate America's 250," Britt said. "Celebrate what makes this country so great. There at the UFC fight, they showcased our military men and women from all branches of our military, saying thank you for your sacrifice, thank you for your service."

"It was a wonderful night, and it was fun to be a part of," she continued. "Now, when you're looking at what's happening right now, do not let the Biden administration off the hook. Joe Biden was reckless as president, allowing our borders to be open, allowing people to flood in."

"We know how many people that were known terrorists that they allowed into our country," she insisted. "We know the capabilities of those individuals. It was absolutely a dereliction of duty. Now, we're dealing with cleaning that up, and then adding to that, we are dealing with what Democrats are doing with their rhetoric."

"The way that they are talking, calling for war, saying that we would be better without these individuals, leaning into what divides us instead of the things that we can be brought together," she added. "Their Trump derangement syndrome has gotten the best of them."

So, Trump held a UFC fight night — "UFC Freedom 250" — on the White House lawn/Ellipse area on June 14th for his 80th birthday. Then, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on social media that the FBI had become aware of a potential threat to the event involving individuals outside the National Capital Region and that a multi-state operation had led to the arrest of multiple individuals.

The alleged ringleader is a 19-year-old Ohio man named Tycen Proper, whose own parents contacted investigators. His dad told the FBI that Proper had spent $3,000 of his graduation money on camping gear, ballistic plates, a new shotgun, ammunition, and plate carriers. His mother said he'd been communicating with an ultra-religious, anti-government group called "Vanguard of the Old" on TikTok, and she believed the group was using religion to manipulate her son. So, he doesn't sound like a Democrat at all. In fact, Proper doesn't identify with a mainstream political party.

The alleged plan involved explosive-laden drones hitting nearby buildings, forcing a mass evacuation that would steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, with a second wave planned to storm the White House gate. And that, too, has nothing to do with Biden's policies.

Biden, 83, is busy living his best life possible while being treated for stage 4 prostate cancer. Katie needs to sit in the corner in a fetal position to think about that bad thing she just said.