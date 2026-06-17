J.D. Vance Goes On The View To Try To Make People Like Him

Via Rolling Stone, J.D. Vance is watching his future political prospects dim as he continues to stand by The Trump. A disastrous foray into Iran, an economy in turmoil, an administration riddled with the kind of corruption that will rebound for decades in court cases and investigations. Faced with the prospect of becoming even more entrenched as an avatar for the failures and broken promises of Trump’s second presidency, Vance is embarking on a media tour to try to remind people that they supposedly liked him at some point, starting with an appearance on The View. (When was that?)

The ladies of The View have long been some of the favorite foils of Trumpland, and it turns out the hosts of ABC’s flagship talk show came prepared to spar. Vance seemed unprepared to actually defend the actions of the administration in which he serves.

The hosts repeatedly questioned the vice president about Trump failing to follow through on his campaign promises — on everything from the economy to the Epstein files — instead focusing on his own self-enrichment and self-aggrandizement.

“One issue comes up time and time again, and it’s the economy. Inflation is up, wages are down, gas prices are starting to drop at news of this Iran deal, which we will get to,” host Alyssa Farah — who worked in the first Trump administration — asked. “What can you say to voters who trusted you to lower costs on day one, and will they be satisfied by November?”

Vance responded that that would ultimately “be up to the voters,” and bragged that the skyrocketing price of oil and gas — triggered by Trump’s war with Iran — has begun to come down. When the hosts referenced the president’s recent “I love the inflation,” comments, a response to recent economic reports showing sharp spikes in consumer inflation, Vance defended the president.

And so on. Watch the video.