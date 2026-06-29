Jon Ossoff Hits 'Prince Jared' Where It Hurts During Georgia Rally

Sen. Jon Ossoff continues to prove he's one of the better orators our party has right now during a speech at a United for Georgia rally this weekend.

Ossoff hit the Trumps and especially Trump's corrupt son-in-law particularly hard during his speech, and I think it would behoove other Democrats to take some lessons from his messaging.

Our national media refuses to report on just how corrupt this Trump administration has been and has refused to report on most of it. If Democrats are going to make any inroads during the midterm elections, more of them need to be doing more of this.

Here's the portion of Ossoff's speech where he went after "prince" Kushner that aired on C-SPAN this weekend.

OSSOFF: A decade ago, Donald Trump attacked President Obama for lifting some sanctions to secure nuclear inspections and restrictions on Iranian enrichment. This month, Donald Trump was lifting sanctions just to reopen Hormuz. On Wednesday of this last week, he said the war was, quote, "done." And then on Thursday, another ship was struck. On Friday, the president was bombing again, and last night Iran attacked Bahrain. But see, this is what happens when you send your son-in-law Jared to cosplay as a diplomat. See, despite zero qualifications, Prince Jared was tapped to lead Middle East diplomacy. Now, remember — Jared's slush fund, Affinity Partners, already got $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince. Did you know that? And even now, even now, while negotiating for the United States over Iran and Gaza, he's actively asking Arab princes for billions more. Not for the United States — for his own business. Okay, but here's a twist in the story. There's this beautiful little island off the Albanian coast called Sazan, and Jared Kushner wants it. So he took his Saudi billions and he decided he and Ivanka would buy the island and build a luxury resort. And then like clockwork, just a few weeks after Trump won a second term in the White House, Albania's prime minister grants Jared's company strategic investor status, so permitting and approvals are expedited to help the American prince develop his new island. Now, this island is an Albanian national treasure — some of the last pristine coastline in the Mediterranean. Its waters are a national Marine Park protected from development... until Albania changed the law to let Jared Kushner build his resort. And it turns out, Savannah, that ordinary Albanians are not fans of this arrangement. There are right now massive national anti-corruption protests — tens of thousands of people in the streets of the capital, Tirana. They're calling it the Flamingo Revolution, all sparked by opposition to Jared Kushner's land deal. Now Albania's anti-corruption police are getting involved. They froze a bank account controlled by two of Jared's investors, both Syrian billionaires. Now do you think Jared Kushner would get special island-buying privileges if he weren't the president's son-in-law? And isn't he supposed to be doing diplomacy, not shady land deals? And it's not just Jared. Listen to this. The son of the other Middle East envoy is raising billions from the Emirates for the president's crypto business, while the president grants the Emirates the rights to our most sensitive technology. Your tax dollars are backing a Trump family tungsten mine in Kazakhstan. They are literally the elites they pretend to hate — the same folks who tried so hard to cover up the Epstein files. And listen, here's the bottom line. If you're involved in any of this, next year you'll be raising your right hand and swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God, in front of the United States Congress.

Remember when Republicans pretended they thought Hunter Biden working for an energy company and selling paintings was a scandal? Yeah, me too. Good times.

Good for Ossoff for hitting them where it hurts with both his speeches and his interviews these days.