Michelle Obama's Incredible Speech Opening Obama's Presidential Library

A wonderful Michelle Obama delivered another terrific speech at the grand opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center.

NPR: Nearly a decade in the making, the Obama Presidential Center will have a star-studded dedication ceremony Thursday. Every living president will be in attendance except one: President Trump.

Even if Trump wasn't in Paris and didn't start a war of choice against Iran, he would never show his face.

Obama is everything Trump wishes he was.

MICHELLE: It's why during our administration, we threw open the White House doors to all sorts of folks who don't usually get to meet the president or first lady, the families pinching pennies to send their first child to college, the teenagers who know that a hot afternoon means the bullets start flying, the military spouses and children serving and sacrificing just like their loved ones in uniform, the native kids showing us that resilience and pride can never be stolen, the 4-H'ers and FFA members with calluses on their hands from feeding livestock, the immigrants proving what it truly means to be a dreamer. These folks aren't Americans, too. They are America. They are the beating heart of this country. They are us and we are them. And to ignore this simple truth, to refuse to respect the contributions and experiences of people who aren't exactly like us, y'all, puts us all at risk. Failing to see the humanity in all people puts us all on a slippery slope. And once that slide starts, there's no telling where it stops. A dangerous precedent that flies in the very face of our faith and of the founding promise of this democracy that all of us, all of us, are created equal. That each of us is a child of God with inerrant value. And no one, and I mean no one, has the right to sit in judgment of who's American enough.

Can you imagine Melania giving a speech like this?

Open thread.