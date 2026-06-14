Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, ABBA performs, Money, Money, Money. On Friday, Elmo became the first person to have accumulated wealth in excess of $1T (with a "tee") dollars. As Louie Mantia, Jr. said on Mastodon,

"Follow this to its logical conclusion. At what point during the widening of the wealth gap does the rest of society decide currency is worth nothing at all? When it’s hoarded by only 8 people it’s absolutely worthless to everyone else."

Tell Me A Story ponders, If I Had A Trillion.

America, America wonders what Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire says about the nature of our society?

Platypus Economics argues that Social Security running out of money is the biggest story that no one is talking about.

everyone is entitled to my own opinion reviews the week in stupid. What a week it was!

Bonus Track:The Handbasket presents The Night The Letters Came Down. It's the feel good story of the week.

Thank you for letting me be part of your week, and I hope to return again soon. Happy Pride, y'all. As James Keller said, “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).