Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1976, "Logan's Run" hit theaters in the United States. It was directed by Michael Anderson and based on the novel by William F. Nolan, and starred Michael York, Jenny Agutter, Richard Jordan, and others. It marked the tail end of a remarkable decade for science fiction cinema, when filmmakers were beginning to use the genre to explore anxieties about politics, technology, and social control rather than merely stage rocket-ship adventures. Beneath the jumpsuits, and unmistakably 1970's production design, "Logan's Run" is a story about a society so obsessed with youth, comfort, and stability that it has literally outlawed growing old. Like much of the best science fiction, its futuristic setting is really a mirror held up to its own era, reflecting contemporary fears about conformity, generational conflict and population pressures. While it was not as philosophically ambitious as "2001: A Space Odyssey" and would soon be overshadowed by the arrival of "Star Wars", "Logan's Run" remains a fascinating snapshot of moment when the genre was starting to change.

The Rectification of Names: Collective Effervescence.

The Field Negro: No exit in sight.

Show Me Progress: Choice in Missouri.

Attention space nerds! A star discovered in 2014 has exploded six times and none of the theories explain it.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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