Mike’s Blog Round-Up

When my week comes around to do Mike's Blog Roundup, I like to use this space to share a little joy, wonder, or hilariously awful moments in science fiction history. Usually it's the anniversary of a movie, book, TV series, or some other notable or infamous event. But today is the birthday of one of those people who has shown up in enough places across the genre to make the anniversary of his birth an SF event all by itself.So, happy birthday to Peter Weller, born on this day in 1947. He was "RoboCop," twice. He was (and always will be) Buckaroo Banzai. Also Chuck Taggart in "Odyssey 5." Admiral Marcus in the frankly pretty poor "Star Trek Into Darkness." John Frederick Paxton in "Star Trek: Enterprise." Joe Hendricksson in "Screamers." Bill Lee in "Naked Lunch." And many more.

But what sold me on celebrating Weller's birthday today was the wild coincidence that today is also the birthday of his "RoboCop" co-star and screen partner, Nancy Allen, who was born on this day in 1950.

Dame Magazine: The Next Front in the Fight for Trans Rights Is the Courts.

Center for Economic and Policy Research: The AI Bubble Monitor.

Diane Ravitch's blog: John Thompson: Public Schools Are a Public Good, Not a Commodity!

Attention space nerds! Active black holes are more common than we thought.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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