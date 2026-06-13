New DOJ Power Grab Legitimizes Maxwell’s Shady Prison Transfer

The suspicious transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a cushy prison not long after meeting with then-deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche – and where she has been given special privileges - has been stinking to high heaven ever since. Now, it turns out a recent policy change makes the whole thing stink even more.

The new policy allows the attorney general, instead of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to “designate or redesignate the place of a prisoner’s imprisonment,” The Daily Beast explained.

Rep. Ross (D-NC), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told MS Now the “clear implication” is that Blanche improperly transferred Maxwell under the old rules and the DOJ is “trying to cover their tracks retroactively.” She is investigating, along with Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out what they’re doing,” Ross said.

The fact that it happened not long before Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, was officially nominated to become the next attorney general of the United States, makes the whole thing all the stinkier.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler called the policy change “huge. so huge.” He said the Federal Bureau of Prisons makes prison decisions based on a document that is more than 100 pages long. “Now, this month, the DOJ has basically thrown all of that out of the window, so we don’t, in some instances, need that careful calibration.” He said. “It’s the attorney general who can decide. And there’s no explanation of why the attorney general has more authority in this than the trained professionals at BOP.”

I think we know why. Blanche wants to give himself more power to grant favors to criminals, especially ones that might be useful to Donald Trump, like Maxwell. Blanche has already proven he is no independent attorney general, but obviously considers his taxpayer-funded job description to be serving and protecting Donald Trump.

NEWS: I uncovered that BOP is trying to cover its tracks with a new policy change that gives the AG broad authority to transfer any prisoner. It would allow the AG to do exactly what Todd Blanche did when DOJ moved Ghislaine Maxwell—a convicted sex offender—to a minimum-security prison. — Representative Deborah Ross (@ross.house.gov) 2026-06-12T18:49:35.392Z