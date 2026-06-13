New DOJ Power Grab Legitimizes Maxwell’s Shady Prison Transfer

“They’re trying to cover their tracks retroactively,” Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross said.
By NewsHound EllenJune 13, 2026

The suspicious transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a cushy prison not long after meeting with then-deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche – and where she has been given special privileges - has been stinking to high heaven ever since. Now, it turns out a recent policy change makes the whole thing stink even more.

The new policy allows the attorney general, instead of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, to “designate or redesignate the place of a prisoner’s imprisonment,” The Daily Beast explained.

Rep. Ross (D-NC), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told MS Now the “clear implication” is that Blanche improperly transferred Maxwell under the old rules and the DOJ is “trying to cover their tracks retroactively.” She is investigating, along with Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out what they’re doing,” Ross said.

The fact that it happened not long before Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, was officially nominated to become the next attorney general of the United States, makes the whole thing all the stinkier.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler called the policy change “huge. so huge.” He said the Federal Bureau of Prisons makes prison decisions based on a document that is more than 100 pages long. “Now, this month, the DOJ has basically thrown all of that out of the window, so we don’t, in some instances, need that careful calibration.” He said. “It’s the attorney general who can decide. And there’s no explanation of why the attorney general has more authority in this than the trained professionals at BOP.”

I think we know why. Blanche wants to give himself more power to grant favors to criminals, especially ones that might be useful to Donald Trump, like Maxwell. Blanche has already proven he is no independent attorney general, but obviously considers his taxpayer-funded job description to be serving and protecting Donald Trump.

NEWS: I uncovered that BOP is trying to cover its tracks with a new policy change that gives the AG broad authority to transfer any prisoner.

It would allow the AG to do exactly what Todd Blanche did when DOJ moved Ghislaine Maxwell—a convicted sex offender—to a minimum-security prison.

Representative Deborah Ross (@ross.house.gov) 2026-06-12T18:49:35.392Z

I'm leading an investigation with @raskin.house.gov and @khanna.house.gov to find out what they're covering up.

Representative Deborah Ross (@ross.house.gov) 2026-06-12T18:50:21.388Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon