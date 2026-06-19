Soulless Ghouls Gutfeld And Watters Yuck It Up While Lying About USAID Cut Deaths

There's a special place in hell waiting for these two assholes, along with the world's new trillionaire, Elon Musk, who they were defending.

During a segment on this Thursday's The Five, which was yet another "everything is going badly for Democrats" segment even though the opposite is true with which party is likely in deep trouble for the midterms even with all of the Republicans' attempts to cheat as much as possible, host Jesse Watters lauded the cuts to USAID as something his party should be proud of and run on for the midterms.

When his co-host, Jessica Tarlov, pointed out that those cuts are something they shouldn't be proud of, Watters and Gutfeld immediately mocked her for bringing it up and lied about the program.

Here's the full exchange:

PERINO: The fundamentals of the economy, if you look at the statistics, it's like, why are people in a bad mood, right? Unemployment is at a rate that is relatively low for a country that gas prices are starting to come down and that looks like the trajectory is holding. We just had this huge IPO, the stock market's up, and yet people on the left in particular tell pollsters that they're in a terrible mood and they hate the country. WATTERS: Well, that's why the Democrats are mad we won the war, because now prices are going to come down, and they can't run on affordability. And what are they going to say about affordability anyway? Remember how great things were when we had power last year? You guys spent so much money that gas was $5 a gallon. Inflation was 9%. You guys let so many illegals into this country, rent went up 30%. Crime was at an all-time high. Democrats aren't even proud of being Democrats. You ask a Democrat, they're like, " No, I'm an independent. I'm not really a Democrat. GUTFELD: I'm a Democrat socialist. WATTERS: Right. It's like, they're like, no. And like in high school, you call someone a Democrat, it's like a slur. Teachers are like, hey, watch it. You can't say that. I don't know. You guys aren't proud of Biden. You're not proud of Kamala. Who's your guy? Schumer? Is it Hakeem Jeffries? These are the horses you guys are gonna ride into battle. Jessica, you guys are ridiculous. You keep on saying this guy's demented. You guys are getting smoked by dementia. He's taken all your pieces off the board. USAID, SPLC, the illegals, the trans, the DEI — name something. He just knocked it away. All you do is complain.

Affordability — you just talk about the ballroom or some other made-up fake news thing that's on MSNBC. It's not even like a real campaign. You're like, stuff's expensive. Oh really? You didn't care last year. TARLOV: Also, like, taking USAID off the board — that's like a big feather in your cap. WATTERS: Uh... yeah... GUTFELD: Did you know that that killed 50 million children? WATTERS: ...it absolutely is. [crosstalk] It was a money laundering operation!

So killing lots of children is a punchline for Gutfeld, the supposed "comedian" on Fox.

Gutfeld inflated the numbers, but that shouldn't minimize the damage Musk caused:

A study co-authored by a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researcher finds that recent cuts to the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, may lead to more than 14 million additional deaths globally by 2030, including more than 4.5 million children under 5. The peer-reviewed study “Evaluating the impact of two decades of USAID interventions and projecting the effects of defunding on mortality up to 2030: A retrospective impact evaluation and forecasting analysis,” which was just published in the London-based journal The Lancet, analyzed data from 133 countries. The work combined two approaches: a retrospective evaluation covering the years 2001 to 2021, and forecasting models projecting impacts through 2030, based on reductions to the budget of USAID.

Watters' assertion that the US has "won" the war is also ridiculous. Still, that lie was allowed to go completely unchallenged, along with his cherry picking of inflation rates under Biden which we've seen from these lying Republicans time and time again.

Our corporate media has done a terrible job explaining to the public the damage done by the USAID cuts. If they weren't all enablers on this issue alone, Musk would be a pariah that most of the public despised if they fully understood just how much damage those cuts have done.

If they'd done a better job of hitting Musk on this, the ghouls on Fox would probably have never decided that making this segment in the first place was a good idea. But they haven't, and they're mostly useless, and here you go.