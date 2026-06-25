Why Does Jaime Harrison Hate Some Democratic Voters?

A former chair of the Democratic National Committee has some thoughts about Tuesday's primaries in New York:

I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for our nomination. Don’t use our resources. Don’t rely on our volunteers. Don’t use our infrastructure. Don’t ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign. — Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 4:58 PM

Harrison is peeved because three candidates aligned with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America won their primaries yesterday, defeating two incumbents and the candidate endorsed by a retiring congresswoman.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who leads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was defeated by Mamdani's most polarizing pick, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist who once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, a two-term incumbent, was beaten by the Mamdani-backed former city Comptroller Brad Lander, who has often aligned himself with the democratic socialist movement. And another Mamdani ally, democratic socialist state Assembly Member Claire Valdez, defeated the handpicked successor of retiring U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

I can't really fault Harrison for feeling some bitterness about the victory by Avila Chevalier, whose Twitter history includes tweets in 2020 calling President Biden a "war criminal" and a "rapist." But Valdez is a Democratic state legislator, while Lander is a normie New York City politician, a middle-aged progressive who worked at housing nonprofits (that's normie here) and then served as a Democratic city councillor and comptroller for fifteen years.

These candidates inspired voters at a time when Democrats often fail to do that. Harrison could have embraced them, or said nothing. He could have recognized that Democrats need to motivate a wide range of voters, from the center to the left, if they ever want power again. But as I said yesterday, there are just too many Democrats who think DSA is a greater threat than the Heritage Foundation.

I'm not sure why Harrison is so grumpy. Outside of a few left-friendly enclaves of New York City, corporatist and pro-Israel Democrats did just fine yesterday, regrettably:

Maryland Democrat Adrian Boafo, for example, benefited from more than $5 million in super PAC spending connected to the crypto organization Fairshake.... Boafo, the preferred successor of retiring former majority leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, was also boosted by another $5 million from an AIPAC-aligned super PAC. Independent expenditures from crypto money in Maryland also boosted Rep. April McClain Delaney (D) as she fended off a comeback bid by former congressman David Trone.... In a Utah district that Democrats are poised to flip because of court-ordered redistricting, AI-related groups spent $400,000 trying to elevate former congressman Ben McAdams from a field of more liberal challengers. McAdams, who was also a former Salt Lake City mayor, won.

And the race in my district, New York's 12th, became a tech billionaire proxy battle between Micah Lasher (who won) and Alex Bores.

Major industry players spent millions targeting Bores, who finished in second place, in part because of his work spearheading one of the country’s landmark laws establishing guardrails for AI.... In all, a whopping $27 million was spent just by groups both supporting and attacking Bores. Think Big, a super PAC in the Leading the Future network, which is backed in part by leaders at OpenAI and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, spent $8 million against Bores.... Pro-Bores super PACs — many of which were backed by people in the industry who favor AI regulations, like crypto billionaire Chris Larsen and those with ties to Anthropic — dropped more than $19 million to boost him.

This is the party Jaime Harrison is comfortable with. It's still better than the GOP -- neoliberalism is preferable to neofascism -- but it's dispiriting to the base, and polls suggest that it's not very inspiring to middle-of-the-road voters. The Democratic Party should be as popular as Donald Trump is unpopular, but it isn't.

Are Republicans rejecting their more extreme primary winners?

The entire party has rallied around Ken Paxton in Texas. And in an upstate New York district that borders Canada -- the district currently represented by Elise Stefanik -- we'll see what happens with this jamoke:

Anthony Constantino, the sticker magnate who erected a 12-foot-high “VOTE FOR TRUMP” sign atop his company’s headquarters, won the Republican nomination for an open House seat in New York’s North Country, according to The Associated Press. His victory is a major blow to the state’s Republican Party, which had taken the unusual step of endorsing his opponent, Robert Smullen, a state assemblyman and former Marine.

Trump endorsed Constantino, in defiance of the state party. And right-wingers might not come together in this race:

In his short time in the public eye, Mr. Constantino has made enemies of many local Republicans and other party leaders. He is embroiled in a lawsuit with Gerard Kassar, the leader of the state Conservative Party, who Mr. Constantino says threatened to kill him. The Conservative Party has provided its backing and ballot line to Mr. Smullen, potentially splitting the Republican vote come November. Mr. Smullen has attacked Mr. Constantino, calling him unfit to hold office, and vowed to continue his campaign through the general election.

Constantino is an ex-boxer who's made rap videos, including this one, in which he calls Zohran Mamdani -- whose name he can't pronounce -- a terrorist.

Terrorists aren't flying planes into buildings anymore. They're coming at us different, trying to install fake politicians who aren't even from our country in our government to hurt our citizens. One is named Zohran Mandami [sic]. First off, fuck you, bitch....

Actually, Constantino seems like an ideal match for Stefanik, whose pinned tweet on X is this:

Stefanik remained neutral in the primary, but she's endorsed him now, as has the chair of the state GOP. (Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, and Jim Jordan had already endorsed him in the primary,k in addition to Trump.)

But will Smullen stay in the race and split the right-wing vote? I bet he won't.

Asm. Smullen already secured the Conservative line on the ballot in November, leading to a potential for a split ticket in November. Though, to secure the seat in Congress for the Republican party in the midterms, sources say Smullen could be pressured to back off in the coming weeks.

There are divisive fights on the right, but they generally end when primary season is over. It's usually Me against my brother, my brother and I against my cousin, and all of us against the stranger. For "the stranger," substitute "the evil Democrats." (Constantino calls Mamdani "a demon" in that rap song.) In the end, they prioritize winning power for their party, no matter which wing of the party comes out on top in a particular race. Too many establishment Democrats don't.

Crossposted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog