NATO Ambassador Calls Dropping 90 Bombs On Iran 'Peace Through Strength'

As we discussed here earlier this week, Trump blew off the spike in oil prices after he shredded his own ceasefire with Iran. And Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to take revenge for his father's death during his funeral earlier this week.

Trump escalated things in response, posting that missiles “are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to follow immediately, should the Iranian Government act on its threat,” on Truth Social.

But over in upside-down land on Fox, that's all great news. Here's Trump's NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker on this Saturday's Fox & Friends Weekend assuring his cult that everything's going swimmingly and calling the US launching airstrikes on 90 targets "peace through strength."

HURT: To your point, I want to play a clip of protesters chanting death to America at the Al Khomeini's funeral watch. [...] Obviously, this has been a long-term goal of Iran, but it does kind of make me wonder whether the degree to which Iranian officials have miscalculated this president. Obviously, the president, you know, it's the summer before an election, he would like to wrap this thing up. They're playing games in the strait, and president Trump is striking back. Do you think that they have miscalculated his willingness to carry out this fight despite the fact that we have elections coming up? WHITAKER: Yeah, I think they have, but at the same time he's demonstrating peace through strength in action, you know by returning fire not only a little bit but 90 strikes to military targets after the attacks to shipping in the strait. It really demonstrates, I think the United States is serious about this, and obviously Iran is trying to come back to the table and negotiate. But, you know, this is where President Trump continues to hold all the cards in this situation and will continue to come from a position of strength.

North Korean television ain't got nothin' on these people.