Republicans Are A Toxic Partisanship Machine

Mainstream journalists and pundits decry "toxic partisanship" in America without ever recognizing the fact that the Republican Party and its agents treat the generation of toxic partisanship as a primary goal. They wake up every morning, sip their coffee, open their laptops, and think, How can I make my audience hate Democrats and liberals today? Every news story must be recast so that their political enemies are the villains, while they are either victims or heroes.

So we had the neo-fascist Patriot Front marching through Washington yesterday, their faces covered by gaiters. Some of them carried Confederate flags. This was embarrassing to Republican commentators, so they agreed on the message that these marchers couldn't possibly be people from their side. Their only disagreement was over which hated group was responsible.

I call fake. Looks more like Antifa in costume. No one should be allowed to cover their faces pic.twitter.com/2NoBWHpkKT — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 4, 2026

Ingraham, of course, is a long-time Fox News host. Kremer is the executive director of Women for America First, a group co-founded by her mother, Amy Kremer, the former chair of Tea Party Express. On behalf of Women for America First, the Kremers organized the January 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Trumpist invasion of the Capitol.

Kremer also has some thoughts about the recent bad weather in D.C.:

I’m telling y’all that someone with an extreme case of TDS geoengineered this weather in DC.



Same way they geoengineered Trump’s inauguration to be one of the coldest in U.S. history.



People with TDS hate Trump more than they love America. https://t.co/5zcC9i7exN — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 3, 2026

Ordinary Republicans might not believe this literally, but Kremeresque conspiratorialism combined with the daily Democrat- and liberal-bashing from Republican politicians and the right-wing media leads the rank-and-file to believe that someone they hate is to blame for everything that doesn't go their way:

Credit: Screenshot

Democratic Establishment politicans and mainstream journalists have no idea that the primary daily goal of Republicans and Republican propagandists is to sow hatred and division, to send the message that Democrats and liberals do nothing but commit evil acts, while Republicans in good standing are never in error and are always heroic, or at least innocent and virtuous.

It's easy to blame Donald Trump for this, but Republican conspiracy theories long predate Trump's entry into politics. Kitty Dukakis burned an American flag! Bill Clinton had dozens of people killed and ran drugs out of Mena Airport! John Kerry lied about his service record in Vietnam!

Partisan smears aren't just a feature of Republican rhetoric -- they're the party's central message. Republicans have learned that they can't sell their agenda (more tax breaks for billionaires, fewer services for ordinary Americans, second-class status if you're not straight, white, and male), so this is what they lead with, every damn day. If we have a crisis of toxic partisanship in America, it's because Republicans are leading the way.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog