Laura Ingraham Claims Liberals Are 'Grooming Children's Sexual Identities'

This is sick even for Fox News.
By John AmatoMarch 10, 2022

On Wednesday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham claimed Liberals are grooming your children to be gay or change their sexual identity in elementary school.

Channeling the odious Anita Bryant, Ingraham said, " When did our public schools, any schools become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?"

This is sick.

She continued, "As a mom I think it's appalling. It's frightening, it's disgusting, it's despicable. Florida just passed a bill to keep this type of sexual brainwashing out of schools."

Really, MAGA will do or say anything to make people hate the left so much they would vote for a convicted murderer over a Democrat.

Ingraham said our schools are lagging behind the rest of the world in education, but our "schools that are peddling gender ideology."

In 1977, Anita Bryant aided by evangelicals, spearheaded the “Save Our Children” campaign, which aimed to repeal a Dade County, Florida, ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. The campaign was successful, and was heartily condemned by members of the gay community and their allies."

Now MAGA Republicans are taking this to the extreme not because they give a damn about children, but just to use as another wedge to win the midterms. Using kids as political pawns is a Republican time-honored tradition, but it's still just sick and twisted.

Discussion

