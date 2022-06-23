Fox News Host Freaks Out Over Navy Pronouns Video

Fox News' Pete Hegseth, who got pardons for war criminals from Trump, went nutty after viewing a Navy training video about pronouns.

For Pride Month the Navy put out a video explaining new forms of pronoun that has been adopted by the LGBTQAI community. It's about as harmless a video that I've ever watched describing gender.

After playing a clip from this video, Hegseth's head exploded.

"The United States Navy created that video?" he cried out.

(The video discusses the new pronouns that are being used.)

"That is beyond embarrassing. Anyone who has ever worn the uniform of the United States Navy should be writing letters and calling their congressman demanding what in the world is going on?" Hegseth yelled.

It's the GenZ generation that has embraced these new terms, just like every new generation before them has changed society in some way or another.

My generation protested the Vietnam war and police violence. To the current generation, gender and sexual preferences is the latest.

Grow the f**k up.

Hegseth screamed about Taiwan, China, and communists. Hegseth, who is using his outrage over this for profit, has his homophobia oozing out of his eyeballs.

There are all kinds of people that join the military, including members of the LGBTQAI. Hegseth sees the military with 1936 eyes.

The Fox News host claims the only function the military has is to kill bad guys, so somehow watching this three minute video has destroyed their psyches.

But that's not all they do.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch used FOIA to uncover a document that discussed Critical Race Theory in it somewhere to West Point so of course Hegseth went ballistic on that. So now adult males aren't allowed to learn about race in America?

Diversity, equity and inclusion are the things Hegseth despises.

"All I know as a platoon leader who lead men of all different backgrounds -- can I say men! Can I? Should I call the Navy?" Hegseth screamed.

Off camera Bill Hemmer said, "Here you can." What a f**king douche.

Taking his insanity as far as he can go like a child begging for attention, Hegseth said, "Infantry men, infantry people. I don't know."

As if the mention of the word "men" will get you arrested.

Any change away from the white dominated evangelical patriarchy of days gone by is a betrayal to the likes of Pete Hegseth.

The military has a big target on its back because of Traitor Trump and the culture wars right-wingers have started. But whining about a stupid pronoun video is just performative nonsense.