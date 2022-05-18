Here's Your Post-Election Twitter Round-Up

As usual, some races are not yet settled -- including the Trump-backed Dr. Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has an automatic recount provision if a statewide result is within 0.5%, and it may be that close:

Oz, McCormick locked in nail-biter as Pa. GOP Senate primary results trickle in https://t.co/dnRgaeaeE0 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 18, 2022

Mehmet Oz was locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that was too early to call Wednesday morning. https://t.co/cehSp2pZSI — MetroPhilly (@MetroPhilly) May 18, 2022

Republican politicians recognize that having a Fox primetime patron can make or break their campaign, which is why we’ve seen statements like this from Oz, Vance, DeSantis, and more: https://t.co/JcTWxEE72f https://t.co/1A77ObXc1m — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 18, 2022

If you're Fetterman would you rather face hedge fund multimillionaire who lives in Connecticut or celebrity snake oil salesman who lives in New Jersey?



I'd say McCormick but it's a close call — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 18, 2022

John Fetterman won big. Can he win against Dr. Oz, who seems to be the likely Republican nominee?

I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I’m on track for a full recovery.



Thank yinz for the well-wishes - it means the world to me. 🥰



Now back to resting + recovering! — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022

Tonight, I'm proud to endorse my friend, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, to represent Pennsylvania alongside me in the U.S. Senate. Among a talented, experienced field of candidates, Pennsylvania Democrats chose John to help defend and expand the Senate majority. — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) May 18, 2022

For the first time, a Black Democrat was elected to run against Rand Paul's toupee in Kentucky:

Charles Booker becomes first Black Kentuckian to win a Democratic primary for US Senate https://t.co/Qywapj8wzO via @whas11 — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 18, 2022

Madison Cawthorn lost his race, but he'll be around long enough to make trouble. Will he spill even more tea about Republican orgies? Stay tuned:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost the Republican primary in North Carolina's 11th District on Tuesday. The outcome served as a rebuke of Cawthorn, a right-wing firebrand and the youngest freshman in Congress, who was once seen as a rising Republican star. https://t.co/S6b2efK3dl pic.twitter.com/Q5xw0VEoZX — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 18, 2022

Now Madison Cawthorn faces an interesting red-pill-blue-pill moment.



He can take the job Fox News is going to offer him, and stay in the far-right matrix. Or he can turn on all the GOP leaders who screwed him — naming names and cooperating with investigators. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 18, 2022

If you recall, Cawthorn DID call Ukraine's president a 'thug.' https://t.co/KZxUjRjFfX — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) May 18, 2022

The very dangerous Christianist Doug Mastriano, who led the plot to put a slot of Trump electors in place and will try again in 2024, will be the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, facing popular Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Remember, in Pennsylvania, the governor appoints the Secretary of State. We can't give that power to Mastriano:

Election fraud conspiracy theorist and GOP nominee for PA Gov Doug Mastriano celebrating his win tonight with decertification memo author Ivan Raiklin, who says:



“20 electoral votes!”



Curious … pic.twitter.com/liYB77NJFV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2022

Doug Mastriano, a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 results in PA, won the PA GOP primary for governor, making the general election a referendum on democracy in the place where American representative government was born.https://t.co/iao2CR25df — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) May 18, 2022

Doug Mastriano will be my opponent – and he is the most extreme gubernatorial candidate in the country.



He would ban abortion, end vote by mail, and rip away our freedoms.



Pennsylvania is a swing state. We can't take anything for granted. Chip in: https://t.co/K3NI1aPxvL — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) May 18, 2022

Oregon is still undecided:

Wow. A race to keep watching tonight:



Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, a seven-term congressman who has clashed with fellow Democrats, is lagging behind progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.



Still lots of Clackamas County votes remaining, though.https://t.co/JwG83Ta1Cz pic.twitter.com/Aeaz59Rvjp — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 18, 2022

Other assorted races:

Gov. Brad Little wins the Republican primary for Idaho governor, @NBCNews.



He defeats the far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who had Trump’s endorsement in an unusual primary between sitting governor and lieutenant governor. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 18, 2022

Two Trump-skeptic House incumbents, #ID02 Rep. Mike Simpson (R) and #PA01 Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R), are easily dispatching more "MAGA" opponents in GOP primaries that largely escaped Trump's radar. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 18, 2022

Meet the former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court who just became the Democratic Nominee for US Senate in North Carolina. Her ad has 12.5K views. Can you retweet and help change that? pic.twitter.com/36JnpGCg8D — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 18, 2022

Congratulations to @CheriBeasleyNC, who just became the first Black woman to receive the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina history!



Justice Beasley's trailblazing win tonight is just the first step towards building a better future for all North Carolinians. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) May 18, 2022

Gotta show up to local elections, folks. https://t.co/zF2UrOzboP — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) May 18, 2022