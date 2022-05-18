Here's Your Post-Election Twitter Round-Up

As usual, some races are not yet settled -- including the Trump-backed Dr. Oz for Senate in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has an automatic recount provision if a statewide result is within 0.5%, and it may be that close:
John Fetterman won big. Can he win against Dr. Oz, who seems to be the likely Republican nominee?
For the first time, a Black Democrat was elected to run against Rand Paul's toupee in Kentucky:
Madison Cawthorn lost his race, but he'll be around long enough to make trouble. Will he spill even more tea about Republican orgies? Stay tuned:
The very dangerous Christianist Doug Mastriano, who led the plot to put a slot of Trump electors in place and will try again in 2024, will be the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, facing popular Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Remember, in Pennsylvania, the governor appoints the Secretary of State. We can't give that power to Mastriano:
Oregon is still undecided:
Other assorted races: