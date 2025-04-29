Beto O'Rourke To Voters: Convince Me, And I'll Run Again

Beto O’Rourke said he would run for Senate again in Texas, this time for Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s seat, if Lone Star State voters wanted him to. Via the Hill:

“If it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it’s the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes I will,” O’Rourke said Saturday at a town hall in Denton, Texas.

O’Rourke ran for the Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018, eventually losing by less than 3 points in the historically red state. He also made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election.

In the most recent U.S. Senate race in Texas, Cruz beat former Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), this time by more than 8 points.