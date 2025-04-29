Beto O'Rourke To Voters: Convince Me, And I'll Run Again

“If it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it’s the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes I will,” O’Rourke said.
By Susie MadrakApril 29, 2025

Beto O’Rourke said he would run for Senate again in Texas, this time for Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s seat, if Lone Star State voters wanted him to. Via the Hill:

“If it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it’s the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes I will,” O’Rourke said Saturday at a town hall in Denton, Texas.

O’Rourke ran for the Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018, eventually losing by less than 3 points in the historically red state. He also made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election.

In the most recent U.S. Senate race in Texas, Cruz beat former Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), this time by more than 8 points.

I was inspired by this conversation between Tim Miller (who seems to be the hardest working man in media right now) and Beto O’Rourke.

I needed a dose of hope this Sunday ‘morn, and this delivered.

🙏🏻
@timmiller.bsky.social @betoorourke.bsky.social.

✨ Goddess ✨ (@the-goddess-speaks.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T23:18:57.344Z

Huge crowd today in Denton at @betoorourke.bsky.social town hall. After talking for 30 minutes he took questions from the audience. Beto did not rule out the idea of running for office again but he did not declare for which office, senate or governor.

Antonella, an Italian in Texas (@anto4texas.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T00:03:08.748Z

