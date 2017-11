Many of us have dealt with elderly parents in some stage of dementia. It's a stew of delusion, belligerance, fantasy, and just plain lies.

So it looks like that's what the Trump family is dealing with. Look at this tweet:

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

TIME responded:

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

And so did the Twitter world:

The #Vatican called a few years ago and told me I was probably going to end up being appointed Pope by the Cardinal conclave but I would have to agree to infallibility and join Catholicism. I said probably, did Jesus probably walk on water? So -- no go. #TimeMagazine https://t.co/FmFhv61OPc — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) November 24, 2017

If they want Donnie to blow his transmission and fry the entire block, just have #TIMEmagazine choose president Obama. — Larry The Cam (@safetysecurity) November 25, 2017

I’m now convinced #TimeMagazine Person of the Year needs to be the Twitter employee who deleted Trump’s account for 10 minutes. #NeverForget — Enter The Drago (@IvanDragoUSA) November 25, 2017

But seriously, don't be distracted by his #TimeMagazine person of the year post. Something big is brewing. It rhymes with Flynn. Ok, it is Flynn. — ABOUT:BLANK (@isthisthingon80) November 25, 2017

He gets worked up over Time Magazine's Man of the Year Award almost every year. Like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/27TnDTguAD

#TimeMagazine I would love to see Robert Mueller Time's person of the year. Trump is insane and should be impeach, he is a real danger to national security. Republican party needs to open their eyes, quickly!!! — ronda oconnor (@rondalala) November 25, 2017

Mr. President, just to clarify things, I wanted to offer a few statistics. Number of times you were Person of the Year during the 7 years I was editor of Time: 0. Number of times you were on the cover: 0. Number of times you made the Time 100 influentials list: 0. Thanks anyway! — Richard Stengel (@stengel) November 25, 2017

Personally, I think the "person" of the year should be Indivisible. But that's just me. Leave your own nominations in the comments!