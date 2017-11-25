Eschaton: You don’t need to be “a father of daughters” to be horrified by Roy Moore. Being a decent human should be qualification enough.

Juanita Jean’s: Thanksgiving Day is over, but the real turkeys live on.

Balkinization: Republicans are looking to pack the federal courts and may try to do it using the reconciliation process.

The Angry Bear: What happened to the Phillips Curve?

Egberto Willies: Former Reagan Treasury Bruce Bartlett says “the Republican Party needs to die.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Republicans don't really care about accurate revenue estimates; they just want them to show that tax cuts pay for themselves, so they can pass more of them without constraint." (Bruce Bartlett, February 7, 2012.)

