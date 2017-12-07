After Progressive Uproar, MSNBC Offers To Re-Hire Sam Seder

According to Ryan Grim at the Intercept, Sam Seder will be offered his contributor job again, and plans to accept:

Seder and MSNBC were set to part ways when his contributor contract expired next year, with reports indicating the departure had to do with a 2009 tweet from Seder surfaced by the far-right provocateur Mike Cernovich. After initially caving in to right-wing internet outrage over the tweet, MSNBC reversed its decision to not renew Seder’s contract. “I appreciate MSNBC’s thoughtful reconsideration and willingness to understand the cynical motives of those who intentionally misrepresented my tweet for their own toxic, political purposes,” Seder said in a statement to The Intercept. “We are experiencing an important and long overdue moment of empowerment for the victims of sexual assault and of reckoning for their perpetrators. I’m proud that MSNBC and its staff have set a clear example of the need to get it right.”

These news organizations better get their act together re: the tactics and machinations of the right wing. That they took a troll like Cernovich seriously in the first place proves they don't understand.

In the meantime, Cernovich has moved on to trying to destroy the advertising base for Seder's Majority Report. If you have a minute, let his sponsors know you support him!