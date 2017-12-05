Corey Lewandowski Screams At Joy Behar: 'He's A Killer, I Want A Killer As President'

On ABC's The View, Corey Lewandowski lavished such sycophantic praise on Donald while promoting his new 'Trump book' that the audience members starting laughing at him.

After telling the women of The View how gracious and grateful Trump was for helping a sick boy, co-host Joy Behar used his own words from the book about how awful Trump was to his staff.

This caused Corey to have a meltdown.

Telling an anecdote, Corey described Trump as being almost as pure as the Virgin Mary.

He said, "Dave Bossie said to me, I want to introduce you to Donald Trump, and he might run for president - would you go and sit with him - because the gratitude that Donald Trump has given and the graciousness of the man that I knew, that's what his people know."

Jesus on a cross.

Joy replied, "But that's not how you write about it in your book, Corey."

Lewandowski started screaming, "No, he's tough!"

He yelled, "He's a killer! I want a killer as a president!"

She quoted from the book how demeaning and insulting he was to his staffers, including himself that he questioned working for Trump at all.

In response Corey explained how he "had failed him."

This is sick and twisted stuff, people.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked about Trump's entrance into the president race when he attacked Mexicans after coming off the escalator.

She said, " I saw you wrote this, it was incredible to me. On day one of his campaign, Trump came down that golden escalator and he called Mexicans rapists who bring drugs and crime to America. You wrote in your book that 'those words as close to the opposite of racism as any words can be."

She was flabbergasted and asked, "Please, Corey, explain that to me?"

He replied, "You have to remember the rest of the quote."

"Please explain that to me."

"What's the rest of the quote?"

Corey replied, "He also said some I assume are good people."

Again, this is beyond stupid. That one line is supposed to excuse his disgusting racist profiles of Mexicans and Muslims?

Corey continued, "I know President Trump, not only is he not racist or misogynist, he's the exact opposite."

The studio audience began to laugh at and mock him.

Being defensive, Corey said, "You know what, look, I've had the privilege of sitting next to him and he doesn't care if you're white, green, blue, or orange. he doesn't care if you're a male or female."

The audience began catcalling him.

Hostin replied, "So when he says those words, we shouldn't believe him?"

"No, what he says was..."

Corey was stumped so he changed the subject to the tragic case Kate Steinle and the verdict to deflect away from Trump.

Behar replied, "Anecdotal evidence is not policy and is not what we're talking about here. That is anecdotal. That's one incident. Policy is not based on an anecdote, Corey."

Again I ask, what's the point putting this fraud on television?

His book was written for Trump's cult members, people that voted for him not caring if he sexually assaulted the many women he came in contact with.