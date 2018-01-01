The Crookie Awards 2017: Is It Too Early To Give A Lifetime Achievement Award To Marco Rubio?

He was "tough" on Tillerson but voted for his nomination anyway.

Rubio to Tillerson on Russia: ‘Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?’



Tillerson: "I would not use that term"



Rubio votes YES on Tillerson — scjr (@scjr14312) July 9, 2017

He admitted the next step after tax "reform" would be cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

Rubio Says It Out Loud: Tax Cuts Are First Step To Social Security Cuts | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/11ahyQ9jzg — Katalin Pota (@katalin_pota) December 22, 2017

And he voted for the GOP tax scam but lately?

Rubio: GOP tax bill "probably went too far" to help corporations https://t.co/jmefUkHllB pic.twitter.com/vbbc9v7N9w — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2017

And there are ZERO consequences for Marco Rubio because apparently there are enough Republicans in Florida who just won't vote any other way, no matter what he does TO them.

Remember 2015 when he said he hated the Senate and wouldn't seek re-election if he didn't get the Presidential nomination?

Marco Rubio 'Hates' The Senate, Because Governing Is Work https://t.co/ItidQ2NnzB — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) October 26, 2015

Then when he fell flat on his stupid face in the debates he decided he would run again? And newspaper editorials in Florida were so disgusted with him they took pages to tell him so directly?

After Marco Rubio announced he will seek re-election to the Senate, Florida editorial boards ripped his record: https://t.co/hF4FMAiZmV — Media Matters (@mmfa) June 26, 2016

He was in the Senate to vote for Skinny Repeal of the ACA.

I'm in Florida. Marco Rubio chewed gum last time he voted yes for ACA repeal. This after nuns told him not to. — Raymond Gibson ❄ (@rgibson103) September 23, 2017

And he DID vote for the tax bill, suckers.

Rubio caves on Florida-hostile tax bill | Editorial https://t.co/issvBKL1v5 — Doreen Christensen (@PrettyGoodIdeas) December 20, 2017

I don't want you to think I don't have a problem with Rubio, that my problem is with his voters.

I want you to KNOW my problem is with his voters.

Florida votes to send their free loader, Marco Rubio, back to the Senate.

Apparently he can vote to take grandma and put her out of her nursing home and in the GUTTER and he'll get re-elected. So screw him AND the stupid sucker idiot Fox News Zombie voters who put him in office when he said to their faces he hated the job.

Oh, and here's your reward, jackass.