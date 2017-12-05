John Conyers Abruptly Retires After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Representative John Conyers announced he is retiring today, in the wake of serious sexual harassment allegations against him by former employees. Conyers, age 88, is the most senior member of Congress.

NBC News reports that Conyers endorsed his oldest son to replace him.

“I have a great family here and especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III, who incidentally I endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress,” Conyers told radio host Mildred Gaddis.

As for the allegations of misconduct, Conyers said, “Whatever they are, they are not accurate or they’re not true and I think that they, they’re something that I can’t explain where they came from.”

Patton Oswalt's observation seems to fit the bill on a day where the RNC is going all in on a child molester for the Senate.