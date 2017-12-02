Jon Tester: GOP Tax Scam Has Lobbyist Edits Literally Scribbled In The Margins

Are they trying to mess up this process on purpose? Is it a secret plan to make everyone mad? Because that part is working.

Senator Jon Tester of Montana took to Twitter and showed off his copy of the GOP tax plan as it was at the moment it was handed to him. (We can't be sure that more edits from LOBBYISTS haven't arrived in the meantime.)

He shows off scribbles in the margin of his "final" copy that are an absolute mess.

Boy are they rushing this.

"We've been given this (mess) 25 minutes ago, and we're supposed to vote on it in a couple of hours." says Tester, obviously disgusted.

And here's the money quote from Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin:

"You really don't read this kind of legislation."

Hey Ron, are my taxes going to go up or down after you pass this garbage?

"You really don't read this kind of legislation."

So, Ron, will my kids have health insurance after you pass this bill?

"You really don't read this kind of legislation."

Will I have access to Medicare when I retire?

"You really don't read this kind of legislation."

All their bitching about the length of the Obamacare bill.

All their bitching about Hillary Clinton's plans being too detailed.

Screw the entire Republican party. Screw 'em.