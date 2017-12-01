Jon Tester Sneers At The Republican's Tax Bill Farce

One of the more conservative Democratic senators, Jon Tester of Montana, was livid tonight, tweeting out his disgust (which has since gone viral) at the process that has the Senate voting on the Republican tax bill with absolutely no one knowing exactly what's in it.

Said Tester:

I was just handed a 479-page tax bill a few hours before the vote. One page literally has hand scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better.

Source: KTVK, Billings MT



WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the Senate continued debate Friday night on a Republican tax-reform, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., released a fiery response in video gaining traction on social media.

Tester held his copy of the 479-page bill that he received today, then pointed out one page with handwritten text in the margin. He said he had a hard time reading some of it and lamented the hasty push by Republicans to pass it.

Tester's video has been retweeted and liked about 100,000 times by 7 p.m., including mentions from celebrities such as Alyssa Milano and Jimmy Kimmel. Critics also shared the video to complain about his rhetoric.