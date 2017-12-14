The man who (allegedly) molested girls lost to the man who avenged girls. A reminder to the fatalists and defeatists that good can prevail when people are willing to work and fight for it.

Juanita Jean's: The Trumplings manage to bungle even the simplest things.

Hackwhackers: Early reactions on Moore and, yes, the horse he rode in on.

Will Not Be Televised: Republicans in Congress have a little something for victims of the California wildfires.

Strangely Blogged: Bannon and Trump walked into an easily-avoidable trap by supporting Moore -- and not even vote suppression could save the day.

Bonus link: Alabama's winners and losers.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.