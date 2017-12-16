Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Some Republicans are now claiming that Jones won in Alabama because "dead people" voted for him. In a way, I wish it were true. Those four girls from the 16th Street Baptist Church should have gotten a vote.

Green Eagle: A round-up of wingnut reactions to Moore's defeat.

Earth-Bound Misfit: Trump is a toddler who is practicing government by temper tantrum.

Mock Paper Scissors: Tax "reform" is still not a done deal.

Hysterical Raisins: A look at Paul Ryan and Omarosa, two of the rats departing Trump's sinking ship.

