Crooks and Liars, we are celebrating Zappadan! Expect miracles!

Today's Frank Zappa quote: "It isn't necessary to imagine the world ending in fire or ice. There are two other possibilities: one is paperwork, and the other is nostalgia.

We hope Zappa is right on that one.



via Bluegal

Addicting Info spots what Preznint Stupid's supporters see in Jerusalem.

Rubber Hose wonders if the Saudi's will give Preznint Stupid another sword dance.

First Draft relishes the headlines.

Bonus Track: The Verge presents a subscription box parody: Coal. Or is it a parody?

