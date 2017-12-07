Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Crooks and Liars, we are celebrating Zappadan! Expect miracles!

Today's Frank Zappa quote: "It isn't necessary to imagine the world ending in fire or ice. There are two other possibilities: one is paperwork, and the other is nostalgia.

We hope Zappa is right on that one.

expect_miracles_generic.png
via Bluegal

Addicting Info spots what Preznint Stupid's supporters see in Jerusalem.

Rubber Hose wonders if the Saudi's will give Preznint Stupid another sword dance.

First Draft relishes the headlines.

Bonus Track: The Verge presents a subscription box parody: Coal. Or is it a parody?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


