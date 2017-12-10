Happy Monday! Here's the round up to start the week.

Bungou Stray Dork: In fighting for net neutrality, focus on tactics that will actually work.

Politics Plus: The attack on DACA undermines US intelligence-gathering.

The Carpentariat: Don't over-interpret the Alabama Senate race.

Booman Tribune: Mueller has the Trumplings in the White house feeling pretty jumpy -- and that in itself is revealing.

Bonus link: If Jesus appears on toast, what appears on a meat sandwich?

