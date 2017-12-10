Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

Happy Monday! Here's the round up to start the week.

...

Bungou Stray Dork: In fighting for net neutrality, focus on tactics that will actually work.

Politics Plus: The attack on DACA undermines US intelligence-gathering.

The Carpentariat: Don't over-interpret the Alabama Senate race.

Booman Tribune: Mueller has the Trumplings in the White house feeling pretty jumpy -- and that in itself is revealing.

Bonus link: If Jesus appears on toast, what appears on a meat sandwich?

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.


Winter Donation Drive
Help us stay independent!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV